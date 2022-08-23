Luke Bryan Announces 'Bold' New Endeavor Just in Time for Fall

Luke Bryan, in all his country music glory and acclaim, might be best known for his chart-topping hits but the down-to-earth superstar is now undertaking a new endeavor just in time for the fall. The singer-songwriter is teaming up with AGCO's Fendt for a new harvest limited edition snack, Boldly Grown Popcorn, supporting the National FFA Organization — a Virginia-based nonprofit that prepares students across the U.S. for leadership and careers in science, business, and technology of agriculture.

On Aug. 25, Bryan's very first consumer product will be released with the support of AGCO, the global leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology for a snack the whole family can love. Fans of the multi-talented artist will have the chance to get their hands on the new Harvest Limited Edition Popcorn packaged in two flavors: Bold Butter and Chart Topping' Churro exclusively at the official website, Boldly Grown Goods, made with the help of a few of Bryan's farmer friends from Merritt Pop Co.

(Photo: AGCO)

The two Boldly Grown Goods flavors, Bold Butter and Chart Toppin' Churro will be available for sale exclusively for $5.00 per bag, plus the cost of shipping and while supplies last. Fans of Bryan's can purchase the limited edition snacks beginning at 12 p.m. ET Thursday, Aug. 25. The surprise collaboration for Bryan with AGCO's Fendt is one he is most excited about, stating in a press release it was a no-brainer to be a part of — especially since the 46-year-old is often found in the cab of his Fendt® 724 Vario® tractor on his Tennessee farm when he isn't a judge on American Idol or performing sold-out tours.

"I've sung about farming my entire career, so having the chance to work with Fendt to grow my favorite snack for my fans is pretty special," Bryan said in the press release. "The strength, agility, precision, reliability, function, and comfort of my Fendt 724 Vario gives me the same confidence in the cab that I feel when I'm performing on the biggest stages. Hands down, it's the perfect tractor for the job."

Once the limited supply of Boldly Grown Popcorn sells out, Fendt will donate $25,000 to the National FFA Organization. It's a mission AGCO is incredibly passionate about per the company's chairman, president and CEO Eric Hansotia. "AGCO's relationship with Luke Bryan and his Farm Tour really highlights the passion we share for putting farmers first," he said. "AGCO is a strong supporter of FFA's educational mission, and many of our employees – including myself – grew up in the organization. This is a fun opportunity for AGCO, Luke, and his fans to help FFA prepare tomorrow's farming leaders."

Bryan's Farm Tour, an annual outdoor concert series staged on actual farms throughout the country, is sponsored by Fendt. Last year, Bryan and Fendt produced "Rise Before Sunrise," a digital video series featuring more than 20 mini-episodes on Fendt's YouTube account that offered fans a glimpse into the country star's mind as he plowed his Tennessee farm field using his Fendt 724 Vario tractor.