Luke Bryan’s Wife Shares Sweet Photo With Their Son on His 14th Birthday

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline Bryan are celebrating their son’s latest milestone. On Instagram, Caroline shared a photo in honor of their son Bo’s 14th birthday. Luke and Caroline share two sons together, Tatum “Tate” Christopher and Thomas “Bo” Bayer. The couple is also raising the country singer’s nephew Til and nieces Jordan and Kris following the death of their parents, Luke’s sister Kelly and her husband Ben Cheshire.

Caroline posted a photo of herself attempting to give her teenage son a kiss on the cheek. She also posted a photo of her son Tate as she shared a special message for her son’s 14th birthday. Her caption began, “And just like that…he’s 14! My baby is officially bigger than me and won’t let me kiss him.” Caroline went on to write that even if he won’t let her give him a kiss on the cheek, he’s still her little man. She added, “You’ll always be my little “Bushwood Country Club Caddie”. I love you Bo!!! Ps…you should let me kiss you whenever I want. You and Tate wrecked my HooHa for life!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Just like Caroline, Luke also shared a tribute to Bo on Instagram. He posted a photo of himself and his son smiling bright, which he captioned with, “Happy birthday Bo Bryan. 14 already. Time please slow down. I love you.” Over the years, the country singer has spoken at length about what it’s like raising two young men. In an interview with PEOPLE, published in July 2021, Luke explained how his relationship with Bo and Tate has only grown stronger as they have gotten older.

“As they grow older, it’s easier to let them tag along,” the American Idol judge said. “They become little men and they become functional little microcosms of me. Their personalities are really different. They become your buddies. I mean, they’re still your kids, you still have to do the discipline and you still have to teach them the right and wrongs of life, but they really morph into your buddies.” Luke stressed that he’s in a great place in his life with his wife, sons, nephew, and nieces, as he added, “And I’m certainly in the golden years. I mean, it’s like the sweet spot of being a dad right now and you can let them tag along.”