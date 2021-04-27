Luke Bryan's Wife Caroline: What to Know

✖

Luke and Caroline Bryan are a fan-favorite celebrity couple among country music fans. The duo wear their hearts on their sleeves and it is refreshing for many fans to see that kind of mutual love shared so openly. For those new to their exploits, here is a breakdown of the love story they are so well-known for.

Bryan and his wife got together in college when Caroline Boyer was a freshman and Bryan was a senior, according to a report by Country Fan Cast. They met at a local bar called Dingus Magee's near Georgia Southern University in 1998. To hear the two of them tell it, it was love at first sight, and they never looked back.

“It was love at first sight with Caroline — those blue eyes of hers. I knew that, no matter what, I was going to make my way over to her," Bryan told Good Housekeeping.

While he may have felt strong, Bryan was slow to act according to Boyer. She told PEOPLE that she had to take charge in those early days, as Bryan was afraid of making her uncomfortable.

“He was always a gentleman. We hung out as friends first and he never made a move on me. I kissed him first! He was always so scared of making a girl feel uncomfortable, he wouldn’t cross a line,” she said.

In the following years, Bryan and Boyer actually broke up. They were separated for a full five years before she saw him performing at a bar in Statesboro, Georgia.

“I was playing a little bar in Statesboro and she just happened to kinda be in town. We kinda saw each other and talked a little bit and then started emailing back and forth a little bit. And she was like, ‘Hey, you want to come to my family’s Christmas party?’ I went to the party and the rest is history,” Bryan said in an interview with the Huffington Post.

Bryan and Boyer finally married in December 2006, around the same time that Bryan's career was first taking off. In the following years, they had two sons together. Thomas Boyer Bryan was born on March 18, 2008 and Tatum Christopher Bryan was born on Aug. 11, 2010. In addition, the couple is raising Bryan's nephew, Tilden, after Bryan's sister tragically passed away in 2007.

Meanwhile, Boyer has taken an active role in her husband's work over the years, including starring in several of his music videos. Boyer can be seen prominently in the videos for “Crash My Party”, “Huntin’, Fishin’ And Lovin’ Every Day” and “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset."