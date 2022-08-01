Luke Bryan Serenades Fan for Her 85th Birthday

Luke Bryan made one grandma's 85th birthday the perfect day in a sweet fan interaction captured on camera. The "Country Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a video clip of himself with his arm around the birthday girl as he serenaded the fan with a few lines from his 2015 track "Strip It Down" at the request of someone holding a sign behind them reading, "Luke, Strip It Down For Grandma's 85th Birthday!"

"@twolanebrewing is for anyone above the age of 21," Bryan captioned the video, which also included him handing his fan a beer from his Two Lane brewery line. "Including grandma. Love ya Bristow #RaisedUpRightTour." Fans loved the interaction, with one person commenting, "So freaking adorable. You made that grandma very happy!!!!"

Bryan is currently taking the stage all over for his Raised Up Right tour, but the country singer will be taking to an even bigger stage when he hosts the 56th annual CMA Awards alongside NFL superstar Peyton Manning on Nov. 9. Bryan hosted the award show by himself last year, but announced Monday during his stint as guest co-host on Live! With Kelly and Ryan that he'd be joined by Manning this year – an offer that's impossible to decline.

"To grow up a kid who really dreamed of being in country music, I sat at home, I watched the CMAs [and] I dreamed of being on that stage," the singer told co-host Ryan Seacrest. "I've done a lot of amazing things, but when you get the call to host, how do you say no?" Adding Manning will make the job "even more of a blast." Bryan gushed in a statement to the press, "When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider co-hosting with, I didn't hesitate. We have become great friends through the years and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast."

Bryan will also be returning to the American Idol stage for Season 21 of the singing competition. Last month, ABC confirmed that the "One Margarita" singer would be returning as a judge alongside Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. Seacrest will also return as the show's host.