Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Praises Police After Hunt for Stolen Truck

Carrie Underwood's husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher, revealed on Instagram Thursday that his truck was stolen in Edmonton, Alberta. The Ford F-250 was quickly recovered though, leading to Fisher praising the Edmonton police for their work in locating the vehicle. Fisher celebrated his 40th birthday on Friday, prompting Underwood to share some friendly ribbing on Instagram.

"My truck was stolen last night in Edmonton Alberta. If you see this truck anywhere please DM me or contact Edmonton police! It’s a 1975 ford f250 crew cab! Thanks," Fisher first wrote on his Instagram page, alongside a photo of the rare truck. The truck was not missing for too long though, as he later edited the caption to tell fans, "Truck was found! Thanks to everyone for all the help!!" Fisher also shared a post in his Instagram Story letting everyone know it was found and thanked Edmonton police.

Finding the truck was no easy task. In the comments, Fisher revealed that there was no license plate on the truck because it was sitting in a lot waiting to be shipped to him. Fisher was born in Peterborough, Ontario, and first played for the Ottawa Senators before he was traded to the Nashville Predators in 2011. He met Underwood before he began playing in Nashville though, and they married in 2010.

Underwood and Fisher have chronicled their life in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic on social media since March. They were not able to go out and celebrate his 40th birthday Friday, but the "Cry Pretty" singer did her best to make it a fun day. She shared a clip on her Instagram Story in which she playfully teased him about turning 40. He asked her if that is funny, but she admitted it will not be for her in three years. Underwood shared a picture of the crockpot French toast she made him for breakfast as well. The couple are parents to sons Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1.

In addition to the social media posts, the couple also stars in the four-part I Am Second series, Mike and Carrie: God & Country, in which they discuss the impact faith has had on their relationship. In the most recent episode, Underwood opened up about the three miscarriages Underwood suffered between Isiah and Jacob's birth. After getting pregnant a fourth time following Isiah's birth, Underwood said she had an honest talk with God. "I was hurt," she recalled. "I was a little angry. Of course, you feel guilty for being mad at your creator. And I told him I needed something. I needed, we needed to have a baby or not ever. I couldn't keep going down that road anymore."