Musician Known for Grammy-Winning Albums Dead at 72: RIP to Bobby Murray

Another revered musician has sadly passed on, according to a prominent Detroit music organization.

The Detroit Blues Society shared that guitarist Bobby Murray died on April 30. Murray played on three Grammy-winning albums in his celebrated career.

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“The Blues community is saddened to hear of the loss of one of Detroit’s best loved musicians Bobby Murray. He passed away this morning,” the April 30 read. “Bobby was best known as the long-time guitarist for Etta James. Bobby was a Detroit Blues Society Lifetime Achievement Award winner and great friend to the DBS.”

Murray contributed to BB King’s 1993 album, Blues Summit. He contributed the song “Playin’ With My Friends,” accompanying the blues icon by playing rhythm guitar. The Recording Academy award the LP with the prize for Best Traditional Blues Album.

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The other two revered LPs he contributed to were both with a longtime collaborator, the legendary Etta James. He played guitar on both 2003’s Let’s Roll and 2004’s Blues to the Bone. it their respective years of eligibility, Lets’ Roll won the Grammy for Best Contemporary Blues Album, and Blues to the Bone won Best Traditional Blues Album.

He also performed live with James for many years, including high-profile gigs at the Olympics and Bill Clinton’s presidential inauguration.

SoulTracks reports that Murray was 72 years old at the time of his passing.