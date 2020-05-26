Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher to Star in Four-Part Series 'Mike and Carrie: God & Country'

✖

Get ready to see a whole lot more of Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher. The couple recently announced that they have been working on a four-part film series for I Am Second entitled Mike and Carrie: God & Country, as Entertainment Tonight Canada noted. The special, which will give viewers a look into their lives and their relationship with God, will premiere on Wednesday, May 27.

In the trailer for their series, Underwood spoke about the differences between herself and her husband, who is an avid hunter. According to the singer, she never thought that she would be in a relationship with someone who hunts. She said about Fisher's penchant for hunting, "As a child, never, not in a million years. We just differ drastically." Underwood also released a statement specifically about why she and her husband chose to put their relationship, and their connection with God, on display. She said, “We wanted to do this to share some of our personal journey in hopes that viewers will be inspired by it, and maybe even take one more step in pursuing a relationship with God."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I Am Second (@iamsecond) on May 25, 2020 at 5:00pm PDT

Fisher, a former professional hockey player, has worked with I Am Second in the past. He has filmed various videos for the organization as part of White Chair's short film series. The athlete also released a statement about the couple's film series with I AM Second in which he noted that their show would be somewhat of a continuation of his previous 2014 film with the organization. He shared, “Since first filming with ‘I Am Second’ six years ago, I have seen God continue to grow my faith as Carrie and I have together walked through the natural joys and struggles of life. This new series is not only a continuation of the 2014 White Chair film, but hopefully a reminder to individuals of God’s faithfulness in all situations.”

Mike and Carrie: God & Country will reportedly also feature the couple discussing their struggles with miscarriages. After Underwood welcomed the couple's first son, Isaiah, she experienced three miscarriages. She shared that those experiences prompted her to follow her faith in God, as she explained, “I just had an honest conversation with God. I was hurt and I told Him how I felt.” Fans will be able to follow along with Underwood and Fisher's journey on I Am Second's official website. Mike and Carrie: God & Country will premiere on Wednesday and will run weekly until June 17.