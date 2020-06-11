Carrie Underwood Shares Her Faith-Based 'Purpose in the World'

✖

The latest episode of Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's I Am Second series, Mike and Carrie: God & Country, aired on Wednesday, and the latest installment features the couple discussing how they incorporate their faith into their home and teach their sons about God. Underwood shared that there was one important message she hopes to impart to her and Fisher's two children, sons Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1, before noting that it could apply more broadly. "This goes for everybody, everywhere... you are loved and you are wanted," she said.

"There are some not-too-great things that happen in the world and happen within families," Underwood continued. "We are all flawed and our flaws, I think, sometimes ripple out onto everybody else, but through everything, I want the people in my life that I love to know that they are loved by God. They are wanted. God wouldn't have made any of us if He didn't want us." Tearing up, she said, "I feel like that's part of my purpose in the world. No matter who you are or what you've done or any of it, if I could just make everybody feel that they are loved, I feel like that's my job." The Oklahoma native added that while she has unconditional love for her children, "God has real, unconditional love for His children."

Underwood and Fisher revealed that they have an "open dialogue" about God with their kids, and that conversation has made a big impact on Isaiah. "He just says things," Underwood said. "'Did you know, I have to love God even more than you, mommy! I love God so much.' I feel like he means it. I feel like things are just rattling around in there and you're like, 'What do you sit around thinking about all day?' I feel like it's such a normal part of our life and that's what I love. That he can just blurt out whatever."

Fisher shared one of his "favorite moments as a dad," which happened after Isaiah got a small injury. Fisher put his hand on his son and prayed for him, and the next morning, Isaiah woke up feeling better. A few weeks later, Fisher cut his finger while helping out with a bus on Underwood's tour. "Isaiah was there, he watched it all happen," the former NHL star recalled. "He comes over, he's like, 'Daddy, we need to pray.' His prayer was almost identical to my prayer. It was the coolest thing ever. For him to initiate it, to do it, it was the coolest moment ever."