ABC Makes Decision on ‘Shifting Gears’ Season 3

ABC is revving up for more Shifting Gears as the network continues to solidify its upcoming 2026-27 schedule.

The network confirmed on Thursday that the Tim Allen-led comedy would return for a third season, which is slated to make its premiere in the 2026-27 TV season, as per Deadline.

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Season 2 of Shifting Gears ranked as ABC’s most-watched comedy on linear TV when it aired between October 2025 and February 2026, reportedly delivering the show’s best multiplatform audience for the finale.

tim allen as matt and kat dennings as riley on abc’s shifting gears (photo credit: Disney/Raymond Liu)



Allen co-stars alongside Kat Dennings on Shifting Gears, which follows classic car shop owner Matt (Allen) as he adjusts to life when his estranged daughter Riley (Dennings) moves herself and her two children into his home.

Shifting Gears also stars Seann William Scott as Gabriel, Daryl Chill Mitchell as Stitch, Maxwell Simkins as Carter, and Barrett Margolis as Georgia, with Jenna Elfman recurring as Eve.

Following the news of Shifting Gears‘ renewal, Dennings took to Instagram with the Season 3 announcement, writing simply, “See you soon!” Elfman was quick to celebrate the news in the comments, dropping three fire emojis, while the official Shifting Gears Instagram page commented, “Revved up for this one”

tim allen as matt on ABC’s ‘shifting gears'(Disney/Raymond Liu)

In the Season 2 finale, Matt reunited with Eve following a grand gesture at the airport, while Riley’s love life grew only more complicated, as she became the center of a love triangle between Gabe and Andy (Jesse Williams).

The Shifting Gears renewal comes alongside news that ABC had also greenlit a second season of the Scrubs revival, leaving R.J. Decker as the network’s only current scripted series with an undetermined fate.

Shifting Gears is executive produced by Allen alongside Michelle Nader, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, John Pasquin, Jim Patterson, Bob Daily and John Amodeo, with Dennings producing.





