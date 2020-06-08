Carrie Underwood Reveals Makeup-Free Selfie While out Running

✖

As fans of the singer know, Carrie Underwood is all about getting her workout on. Recently, on Wednesday, the country singer celebrated Global Running Day with her good friend Ivey Childers, per Taste of Country. After the pair completed their run, Underwood snapped a selfie of the two for her Instagram Story, and the photo featured the American Idol alum in all of her makeup-free glory.

On her Instagram Story, Underwood posted a photo of herself and Childers after they had completed their five-mile run on Global Running Day. In her caption for the snap, the "Before He Cheats" singer noted that she got to hang out with her "favorite runner," Childers, for the excursion. She also made sure to include "#GlobalRunningDay" to highlight the international event to her followers. Even though she had just engaged in an intense workout, Underwood still looked stunning in the makeup-free selfie, which featured the singer donning a bright smile for the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎀𝙴𝙼𝙸//𝙲𝙰𝚁𝙴𝙱𝙴𝙰𝚁🎀 (@that.queen.carrie.u) on Jun 3, 2020 at 6:36pm PDT

It's no surprise to see that Underwood has been busy staying active amidst the current coronavirus crisis. After all, not only is she a well-known country crooner, but she's made a name for herself in the fitness sphere, as well. Underwood released her book Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life in early March. The book was released alongside the fit52 app, with both of these projects aiming to help those who want to stay fit throughout the entire year.

In the description for her book, Underwood expressed that when it comes to setting fitness goals, she wants others to simply be their best throughout the year. The book's description read, "I want to be healthy and fit 52 weeks of the year, but that doesn't mean I have to be perfect every day. This philosophy is a year-round common-sense approach to health and fitness that involves doing your best most of the time — and by that I don't mean being naughty for three days and good for four. I mean doing your absolute best most of the time during every week, 52 weeks of the year."