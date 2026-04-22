‘Family Matters’ Star’s Divorce Finalized

Family Matters star Bryton James has officially finalized his divorce from Jahaira Myers after less than a year of marriage.

The actor, who played Richie Crawford on the ’90s sitcom, filed for divorce last fall, citing irreconcilable differences. Although he and Jahaira tied the knot in March 2025, Bryton listed their date of separation as June of the same year.

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The former couple has no children, and James requested that the court deny spousal support to either party. He had also requested that Jahaira restore her former name after the divorce was finalized.

According to TMZ, the divorce judgment was entered on March 24, and their marital status was officially terminated last week. The final judgment further revealed that the court’s jurisdiction to order spousal support for either party had also been terminated.

However, Jahaira has since filed for spouse support, citing that due to her dance career, her income was unpredictable. She further stated that she doesn’t have a salaried position or guaranteed ongoing income.

The dancer further stated that she earns approximately $1,150 per week before taxes. She estimated that Bryton’s gross income exceeds $34,000 per month.

She now wants a judge to decide if she will receive any spousal support.

Bryton was previously married to Ashley Leisinger from 2011 to 2014. He stated in 2021 that he didn’t expect ever to get married again.

“I don’t think I’d get married again because I have different ideas about the institution of marriage and where it comes from and what it’s about,” he revealed at the time. “I’m not against it, but I just don’t think I would do it again.”

He further shared, “And also, I’ve learned a lot about myself and how I feel about children. It’s something that I’ve always kind of known that I didn’t want to have children, but it wasn’t something that has been as concrete as it is now. And it’s taken my experiences of being with people and really facing it.”

Along with Family Matters, Bryton is best known for his role as Devon Hamilton in The Young and the Restless. He has held the role since 2004.