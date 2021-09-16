Wendy Williams Hospitalized for Psych Evaluation Ahead of Talk Show Delay Announcement

Wendy Williams was reportedly hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation on Tuesday, the day before her representatives announced she tested positive for COVID-19. It is not clear how long Williams, 57, will remain hospitalized. The Wendy Williams Show Season 13 premiere was already postponed until Oct. 4 in accordance with union protocols.

Sources close to Williams told TMZ Thursday that she was voluntarily admitted to a New York City hospital on Tuesday for a psych evaluation. Williams has struggled with mental health in the past so this was “not a big shock” to those close to her, according to the TMZ source. She is reportedly still in the hospital, but her condition “continues to improve” daily, TMZ reports. Williams is also showing no COVID symptoms after testing positive. Williams’ rep did not comment on TMZ‘s report.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It has been a very difficult time for Wendy. She’s a single woman with very few friends. She lost her marriage, her mom, and is living alone,” a source told Page Six Thursday. “There is a lot on her plate.”

Williams’ team announced on Wednesday that she tested positive for COVID whole “continuing her health evaluations.” Her show will also be postponed until Oct. 4 to “allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA COVID protocols.” Repeats will continue airing in place of new episodes.

The Emmy-nominated talk show host’s team announced on Sept. 10 that she would be unable to conduct promotional interviews for her show this week due to “ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations.” At that time, her team believed she would be able to make the Monday, Sept. 20 premiere date. Williams offered no further updates on her health. Sources close to the show later told Page Six there where “whispers” that Williams would not be at the studio on Sept. 20. Production staff was back to work, but Williams was not there.

Williams has taken breaks from her show several times in the past to take care of her health. In February 2018, she missed three weeks after she was diagnosed with Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism. A year later, she took more time off for treatment for Graves’ disease complications. In May 2020, she ended her show’s season early, but started Season 12 on time in September 2020.