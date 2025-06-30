HSN Host Rebecca Vargas Tears Up in Network’s Final Show Before Major Change

HSN is making a big switch, and one of its hosts got emotional.

The shopping network is moving its studios from Florida to Pennsylvania, and show host Rebecca Vargas closed out the network’s time in the sunshine state last Wednesday, June 26.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The final Florida farewell. The last broadcast from the studios where it all began 48 years ago,” she wrote in an Instagram post with a video attached. “This moment was SPECIAL. I am humbled to have been given the responsibility & privilege of wrapping up an era alongside the people who have dedicated decades to this network!”

In the clip, she brings on various TV crew members and HSN employees to give their final goodbyes on screen.

“I want to honor all of them,” she says while trying not to cry. “I’m so glad you get to see them, and I want them to all come out because it has been just the most incredible 48 years. Look at this! I love you all so much.”

This past January, the shopping channel announced it would be moving its headquarters from St. Petersburg, Florida to West Chester, Pennsylvania. The move will relocate HSN right next to its sister network, QVC. Both shopping networks are owned by Qurate Retail. Despite the move, HSN and QVC will still operate separately.

“There’s nothing like this family,” she wrote. “You can’t repeat the magic that I got the great honor of soaking in & being a part of for the shortest but sweetest season. Forever grateful.”