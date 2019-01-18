Wendy Williams Takes Extended Break From Talk Show Due to Health Complications

Wendy Williams has delayed her return to The Wendy Williams Show due to health concerns.

The talk show host, who recently revealed that she had suffered a hairline fracture to her shoulder, revealed Friday via The Wendy Williams Show Instagram account that she will be taking an “extended break” as she seeks treatment for Graves’ Disease, an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid.

Williams had previously announced that she would be returning to the talk show on Monday, Jan. 21.

“As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment,” the statement reads.

“Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital,” it continues. “Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being. Wendy thanks everyone in advance for their well-wishes and for respecting her and The Hunter Family’s privacy during this time.”

Debmar-Murcury, the producer and distributor of the show, added, “For over ten years, Wendy has been a vital part of the Debmar-Mercury family. We wholeheartedly support Wendy in this decision to take the time she needs and we will welcome her back with open arms the moment she is ready.”



The Wendy Williams Show had been slated to return on Monday, Jan. 14 with a panel of “Hot Talkers” serving in the host’s absence, with Williams set to return to the show on Monday, Jan. 21. Now, repeat episodes will air the week of Jan. 21 followed by new episodes featuring different guest hosts beginning the week of Jan. 28.

Williams had missed the Dec. 17 taping of her show after she suffered her shoulder injury. Upon her return, fans noticed that Williams appeared to be acting strangely, slurring her words during an introduction of the hip-hop group The Lox. She later blamed her unusual behavior on painkillers.

This is the latest in a series of health crisis for Williams, and the third time that she has been forced to take a break from her show.

The Ask Wendy author had notably fainted during a live broadcasting in October of 2017. That incident was followed weeks later by her canceling a number of tapings due to the flu. It was later revealed that Williams had sought treatment for Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism, which prompted another 3-week hiatus.