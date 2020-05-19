Wendy Williams Taking Hiatus From Talk Show Due to Health Issues

✖

Wendy Williams is taking a break from her daytime talk show due to symptoms of fatigue stemming from Graves' disease, Variety reports. The Wendy Williams Show will be on hiatus through at least the rest of this week, the outlet reports, with a return dating not yet set. Meanwhile, repeats will air.

"Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease which is causing fatigue. In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment," a spokesperson for the show told Variety of the show, which has been filming remote episodes from Williams' New York City home during the pandemic. "We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy@Home shows. More updates on a return date will follow."

Williams, 55, has frequently spoken out about her Graves' disease diagnosis, first opening up to viewers in early 2018. Graves' disease is a condition that causes the immune system to attack the thyroid.

In February of that year, Williams took a three-week break from the show, when she announced her diagnosis, in addition to hyperthyroidism. At the start of 2019, she took a six-week leave of absence due to health complications after undergoing surgery for a year-old shoulder fracture. In March 2019, she revealed in an emotional monologue delivered live during her show that she had been living in a sober house.

The Wendy Williams Show, which has been syndicated on the air since 2008, has been renewed by the Fox Television Stations through the 2021-2022 season, which will bring Williams through 13 seasons. The show's Wendy@Home remote episodes recently earned praise from fellow talk show host John Oliver, who praised Williams' candor on his own HBO show. "The more you watch Wendy, the more that you realize that chaos isn't a problem with this show; it's what makes it work. The show is just Wendy at home expressing every thought in her head, occasionally taking calls and being interrupted by a smoke alarm which simply needs new batteries. Oh, and, unapologetically eating increasingly weird meals on camera," Oliver said.

Williams revealed earlier this month that she has put her dating life on hold during the pandemic while she socially distances. "I don't know these men enough to have them in here. I'm not hugging or pushing up! I can wait," she said on Good Day NY, adding that she hasn't been struggling too much being stuck at home. "I like my surroundings, there are a few things I'm going stir crazy about but not being in the house. I'm a homebody, I like being at home."

Her most latest romantic interest was jeweler William Selby, whom she was rumored to be dating after posting flirty Instagram photos together in February. But she hasn't spoken about a serious relationship since her divorce from ex-husband Kevin Hunter was finalized in January amid legal battles and infidelity accusations against her longtime producer.