Wendy Williams Taking Three-Week Hiatus to Treat Graves’ Disease

Wendy Williams is taking a break.

The 53-year-old announced on The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday that she will take three weeks off from her live show to treat Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism.

"My doctor has prescribed — are you ready? — three weeks of vacation," she told viewers after detailing her symptoms, which include difficulty sleeping and irritability. "I was pissed. Encore performances, really?"

Graves' disease is an immune system disorder that causes hypothyroidism, the overproduction of thyroid hormones. Other symptoms of the disease may include heat sensitivity, hand or finger tremors and weight loss, despite keeping up normal eating habits.

While Williams did not outline her treatment plan, it may entail traditional methods of treatment including medications, radioactive iodine therapy to destroy overactive thyroid cells or surgery.

Williams' announcement and health update come one week after she took three days off from her syndicated talk show because she was experiencing flu-like symptoms.

She shared an Instagram video last Wednesday of herself sipping orange juice and relaxing at home in a bathrobe and head wrap. "I had to be talked out of going to work today and taking off a few days to get myself together," she explained.

When Williams returned to her show on Monday, she told viewers that she was feeling much better. "I must say, it's good to be back," she said. "I apologize to those of you who had tickets for the show Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. I was not here. I was flu-ish with complications. But no more."

The host previously had a health scare on her live television program in October, when she lost balance, looked unwell and fainted during her Halloween episode. Producers rushed to the stage as the broadcast cut to a commercial, leaving fans worried for her health and safety. When the show returned, Williams explained that she was dehydrated and overheated in her elaborate Statue of Liberty costume.

While Williams is away on her three-week hiatus, reruns chosen from her more than 1,500 episodes will be syndicated daily during her regularly scheduled air time.