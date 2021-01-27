Wendy Williams Calls Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter 'Serial Cheat'

✖

A year after their divorce was finalized, Wendy Williams is looking back at her tumultuous relationship with ex-husband Kevin Hunter. During a recent interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, the talk show host dubbed Hunter a “serial cheat,” referring to the longstanding rumors that their marriage had been mired with affairs on Hunter’s part.

Williams and Hunter were married for nearly 22 years and had been together for 25 years before she filed for divorce in April 2019 following a cheating scandal. Williams, who shares 20-year-old son Kevin Jr. with Hunter, said despite the trouble in their marriage, she doesn't "regret the day of meeting him," and she doesn't "regret putting up with him for all 25 years." Williams, who said it has "nothing to do with him having this baby or him having this side girl for almost 15 years of our marriage," said he knew "about her almost since the beginning. I’ve known that Kevin is a serial cheat."

Williams filed divorce papers after rumors broke that he had welcomed a child with another woman, something Williams later confirmed. Although Hunter has yet to publicly confirm the affair or fathering a child outside of wedlock, he did allude to it when breaking his silence shortly after the divorce paperwork was filed. At the time, Hunter said, "I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs."

Speaking on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Williams said the first time she learned of her husband's extramarital affairs was while pregnant with their son and on bed rest. She said, "during that time I gave birth to him, he was in the delivery room. … He's passing out cigars and [saying], you know, 'My wife and I and little Kev.'" Williams, who said she "plotted to divorce" Hunter and "sacrificed a lot of myself to come out successful on the other side," said she believed her former husband used his money to "wine and dine" his other partners.

"The more successful I got and he got, and we believed in each other, the more of a jerk he became — he used his good credit to purchase property that he chose to wine and dine his extramarital affairs," she said. "This girl wasn't the only one. She just happens to be the one who kept his baby."

Williams and Hunters' rocky relationship is set to get the small screen treatment. Lifetime's Wendy Williams: The Movie is set to debut on Jan. 30. The film is a biopic that offers an intimate look at the longtime talk show host’s rise to fame.