Shemar Moore Gets Wave of Well Wishes After His Big Baby News

S.W.A.T. star Shemar Moore was met with well-wishes from fans and colleagues on Monday after he shared his big baby news. The former Criminal Minds actor and his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore and Dizon's baby girl is due on Feb. 8, on the three-year anniversary of the death of Moore's mother, Marilyn Wilson Moore. Moore, 52, spilled the news during an upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "I'm Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8," Moore told Jennifer Hudson and her audience. "And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy." After the audience broke out into applause, Hudson assured Moore that his mother is "smiling down" from heaven. "I'm so excited. I'm sorry she can't be here," Moore said. "I was worried for a while that it was a 'that ship has sailed,' kind of thing but God had my back and things lined up." Moore's full interview will air on Jan. 26.

'So happy for him' I'm so HAPPY for him 🥰 https://t.co/kJQoiIkS4b — lori smith moffet (@LoriMoffet) January 9, 2023 Moore also shared footage from the gender reveal party on Instagram Monday. After Moore and Dizon made their guesses, Dizon noted that they would be "one and done" if the baby is a boy. This will be Dizon's third child, as she also shares 5-year-old daughter Charli with actor Stephen Bishop and a son, Kaiden, from a previous relationship, notes PEOPLE. The video showed a helicopter releasing pink smoke over the party, revealing that the couple will have a daughter. It's unclear how long Moore and Dizon have been dating.

'He's going to spoil & adore her' Congratulations to @shemarmoore and his lady who is expecting his own baby girl. I know that he's going to spoil & adore herl!!🥳🎊🎈🎉💐🫶🏾💙 — Brandi (@brandic7464) January 9, 2023 Moore's mother, Marilyn Wilson Moore, died suddenly on Feb. 8, 2020, according to her obituary. She was 76. After her death, Moore told PEOPLE he would keep her memory alive with his new house. "My house is beautiful, but it's empty without her," Moore said. "There's always going to be that void. But I'm doing my best to make it me, to make it my mother's son's home."

'He'll be such a cute dad' Shemar Moore, the king of Baby Girls, is gonna be a dad with his own baby girl 😭😭😭😭😭😭 just when I think I can't love him more omg he'll be such a cute dad — 🌼Uriel🌼(Taylor's Version) (@UriOnThinIce) January 9, 2023 Moore is best known for his role as Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds. After leaving the series in 2016, he joined S.W.A.T. as Sergeant II Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson. He began his career as Malcolm Winters on The Young and The Restless. S.W.A.T. is now in its sixth season, with new episodes airing Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

'He's gonna have himself a real baby girl' shemar moore having a baby….and it's gonna be a girl. he's gonna have himself a real baby girl. i could cry! :,) — ur mom is a (@hoeforjemily) January 9, 2023 Scroll on for a look at how Moore's colleagues and fans are celebrating his big baby news. Many fans joked that he is going to have a "real" baby girl, referencing the nickname Moore's character Derek used for Penelope Garcia, played by Kirsten Vangsness.