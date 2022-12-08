'S.W.A.T.': Watch Hodo and Deacon Discuss Crime at the Community Center (Exclusive)

Season 6 of S.W.A.T. is bringing all the action and keeping fans on the edge of their seats. In episode 608, titled "Guacaine," violence erupts at a popular food truck festival, leaving the team contending with a deadly cartel determined to recover a large lost drug shipment at any cost. The episode airs on Friday, Dec. 9 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT on the CBS, and is available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+*. In the exclusive clip above, Shemar Moore, who stars as Hodo, talks with Deacon (Jay Harrington) about the break-in at the community center and the talk of Nichelle getting a gun for protection. In an era of ongoing discussions about gun control, the episode is timely.

Playing Hodo on the show is one of Moore's greatest roles. He loves being a character who chases the bad ones away. He told PopCulture.com, "S.W.A.T. has been just the little train that could. We're just a fun, action-packed show that everybody can enjoy. It's not dark, like Criminal Minds, my last show, when I was running around flirting with Babygirl and chasing serial killers. This show is a family fun show, where me and the gang get to play super cops, and I'm Hondo, the big badass Hondo, chasing down bad guys."

The episode mirrors a serious subject matter that's on everyone's mind. And it's another reason Moore believes audiences cling to the show.

"We've done episodes through the years from school shooting topics, suicide by cop, human trafficking. We did a whole Black Lives Matter type of episode," he explained to us. "So we hit current topics without being preachy. We don't talk about religion, we don't talk about politics. When you're watching S.W.A.T., you just have a good time with a fun, cool message, and kind of a sense of humanity.