CBS Renews Popular Police Series With ‘Criminal Minds’ Connection

CBS’s smash hit action drama S.W.A.T. is returning for Season 6. Longtime cast member and former Soul Train host Shemar Moore announced the news in a Twitter post. Moore plays the lead character Sergeant II Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson Jr., the Los Angeles-born and raised sergeant who runs a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement. In conjunction with CBS Studios, S.W.A.T. is also produced by Sony Pictures Television. Alex Russell, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, Peter Onorati, Jay Harrington, David Lim, Patrick St. Espirit, and Amy Farrington also star in the show.

S.W.A.T. is a reincarnation of the 1975 series of the same created by Robert Hamner. The fifth season runs through May 2022. Moore couldn’t contain his excitement when he shared the news with his followers. “Aaaayyeeeee!!!! Homies, Fans, n Baby Girls!!!!! You heard it here first!!!! @swatcbs is renewed for SEASON 6 !!!!!! Another year of Kicking Ass coming your way – ROLL SWAT BABY,” he wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Aaaayyeeeee!!!! Homies, Fans, n Baby Girls!!!!! You heard it here first!!!! @swatcbs is renewed for SEASON 6 !!!!!! Another year of Kicking Ass coming your way 🔥🔥🔥 … ROLL SWAT BABY 💯 https://t.co/YlJJZ2MiHJ — Shemar Moore (@shemarmoore) April 9, 2022

The series first premiered in 2017. Ahead of its renewal, Moorem who also starred in Criminal Minds, recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the series reaching its milestone 100th episode. Aside from the fact that the show can air in syndication, its success speaks to how it combats the potential dissolution of linear television.

“It’s a big deal because television has changed so much. And now people are watching television differently, especially the youngsters. They’re on their phones, on smart phones, on their iPads and all,” he said. “The days of running home to watch Miami Vice on Friday night and The Cosby Show on Thursday night and Arsenio Hall [are long gone]. “But just to do episodes, especially our show, is so big. I feel like we’re making a movie made for TV every week.”

Moore credits its characters and storyline for the show becoming such a success. “Tough guys, super-cops chasing bad guys resonate around the world. Our show has become popular around the world because it’s such a fun show,” he noted. “It’s not a bloody show, it’s not a dark show. It’s a fun show. It’s like going to the movies and watching Fast and Furious, or Bourne, or born James Bond-type stuff. We get to be super-cops running around doing cool things, car chases, helicopter chases, cool fight scenes, chasing down these bad guys. But then we also have a lot of diversity on our show. Me being a lead, being a Black man, and we have Asian, we’ve got Latin [actors] on the show. We’re such a family within the show and you can feel that on the screen.”