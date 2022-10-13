'S.W.A.T.' Heads to Thailand in Incredible Behind-the-Scenes Stunt Featurette (Exclusive)

S.W.A.T. is back for Season 6, and the season kicked off with Hondo (Shemar Moore) in a heap of trouble. While in Thailand, Hondo and his former military buddy Joe (guest star Sean Maguire) stumble upon a wide-ranging heroin operation with ties to Los Angeles and find themselves on the run from a powerful drug kingpin. New episodes air every Friday at 8 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network and are available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Ahead of the latest episode, we have an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette, and it's all about stunts.

In the clip, the S.W.A.T. team gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the stunt work involved in the show. Several of the Thailand sequences are shown and viewers of the CBS hit can see exactly what went into pulling them off. The featurette is available to watch above.

Moore has starred on the show as the lead since the show's premiere in 2017. Before the show, he starred on Criminal Minds for 11 seasons and told us in a recent interview that he enjoys playing heroes. "Everybody wants to be a superhero to some extent. And so I think fans live vicariously through my journey as an actor, and my hero boys on television."

As for why S.W.A.T. has been on for so long in an era where shows come and go, Moore explained that there's a duality to it being an action show and merging real-life issues. "We're just a fun, action-packed show that everybody can enjoy. It's not dark, like Criminal Minds, my last show, when I was running around flirting with Babygirl and chasing serial killers. This show is a family fun show, where me and the gang get to play super cops, and I'm Hondo, the big badass Hondo, chasing down bad guys."

He added: "You get to see cops do super cool things that really go [on] in real life – from helicopter chases, and repelling off of buildings, and motorcycle chases and car chases, hand to hand combat, chasing down the bad guys, and the explosions, edge of your seat fun stuff. But we also stay grounded in current topics….We''ve done episodes through the years from school shooting topics, suicide by cop, human trafficking. We did a whole Black Lives Matter type of episode. So we hit current topics without being preachy. We don't talk about religion, we don't talk about politics. When you're watching S.W.A.T., you just have a good time with a fun, cool message, and kind of a sense of humanity."