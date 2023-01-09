Shemar Moore Is Expecting His First Child, Makes Sweet Baby Announcement

Shemar Moore is going to be a father! The Criminal Minds star, 52, announced Monday that he and his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, 39, are expecting their first child together – a baby girl to be named Frankie. In an Instagram video of the couple's big reveal, Moore revealed just how excited he was to learn the sex of his unborn baby.

"Today is the day. You know your boy's got butterflies," he began. "Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf-king Moore...is going to find out if he's going to be a daddy to a little girl or a little boy." The S.W.A.T. star continued that while he wished his late mother was alive to see him become a father, she's still "a part of all of this."

Moore and Dizon went all-out with their reveal, which centered around a large helicopter flying over the party and spraying pink into the air, indicating that he and Dizon would be parents to a little girl. Dizon, who is already a mother to one daughter, whom she shares with ex Stephen Bishop, and one son from a previous relationship, said in the video that she was "excited" but "anxious" to learn if she was having another daughter or son.

"I honestly just want whatever is healthy, happy like [Moore] says 10 fingers, 10 toes," she told the camera. "I'm just so excited for this portion of our life together, and it's going to be amazing." Moore's first child has a due date of Feb. 8, 2023 – a date that has special importance, the actor reveals in a preview of his upcoming interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, airing in full on Jan. 26.

Moore shares in the sneak peek of his interview that Feb. 8, 2023 will be the three-year anniversary of when his mother passed away. "That is news," Hudson exclaims in response. "And your mama gonna be so proud smiling at you from heaven." Moore says he's "so excited" to become a father in his sit-down with Hudson.

"I was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed kind of thing, and, you know, God had my back and things lined up. ...My life is pretty grand but I know once God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole," he says. Moore's full interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show airs Thursday, Jan. 26.