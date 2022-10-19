Shemar Moore Reveals How He Stays Ageless (Exclusive)

Shemar Moore is the definition of aging like fine wine. The 52-year-old actor has been giving women googly eyes since the early 90s as a model and actor, rising to fame on The Young and the Restless. From there, he starred in numerous music videos as a leading man, posed for calendars that women hung in their bedrooms, and gave us action-packed entertainment in his roles in Criminal Minds as Derek Morgan for 11 seasons, and now as Hodo on S.W.AT. on CBS – the latter of which is in its sixth season. Through it all, he remains a bonafide sex symbol, keeping his eight-pack in tact and his skin as smooth as silk. In a recent interview to promote the current season of S.W.A.T., Moore opened up about how he stays as handsome as ever.

"Good Black don't crack," he joked. "I get it. I appreciate that. I'm 52 years old. I'm never shy about how old I am, how young I am. I got good genes from my mom and my daddy. I eat healthy and exercise is a way of life for me. I'm trying to keep my six-pack alive. Right now, it's kind of like a two-and-a-half pack. I gotta get together. It ain't as easy as it used to be. I just try to see the brighter side of life. Life- life has ups and downs, you know?"

Moore says living long enough and experiencing the ups and downs of life has allowed him the freedom of not stressing over the little things. "I've experienced a lot of successes, a lot of triumphs, but also dealt with a lot of adversity, a lot of loss," he explained. "You just wake up every day and realize you're blessed. I never take life for granted. I never take my career for granted. I just try to embellish, and smile about the good, but also always push myself. Don't ever get comfortable. You can do it. I always feel like I can be better.

Focusing more on what's happening within is what keeps him sane, which then adds to the outer beauty he explained. "You stay ready so you don't have to get ready. That's how I live my life, and that's how I approach my career," he added. "So, health, taking care of myself, exercise, digging deep in my characters, and challenging myself to do a little more than I did the last time."