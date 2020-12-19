Riley Keough Braces for 'Painful' First Christmas Without Brother Benjamin

✖

Riley Keough is preparing for a difficult week, as she and her family prepare to celebrate their first Christmas without her brother, Benjamin Keough. The son of Lisa Marie Presley and Elvis Presley's only grandson took his own life on July 12 in Calabasas, California. Keough, who recently starred in Netflix's The Devil All The Time, said it was "painful" to celebrate the holiday without her brother, who was 27.

"[It's] going to be my first Christmas without my best friend and baby brother," Keough wrote on Friday, alongside an old photo of the siblings. "Words can’t describe how painful it is. I’m thinking of everyone [who] lost someone they love and everyone else whose first Holiday it is with grief and without the person they love. And I’m also thinking of all of the beautiful people who can’t be here with us in physical form and sending them my love wherever they may be, not too far away." In the end, she included a heart emoji.

Keough's followers reached out to show their support and condolences. "Hi, Riley. This is my first Christmas without my mom. Sending love your way," one fan wrote. "This is also my first Christmas without my baby brother," another added. "We lost him in August. The pain is like no other. Sending you and your family lots of love."

Keough, 31, and Benjamin are Lisa Marie's children from her marriage to musician Danny Keough. In late July, the actress got her brother's name tattooed on her collarbone, as Benjamin had his sister's name tattooed in the same place before his death. On July 18, she shared several throwback photos with Benjamin, alongside a long tribute. "I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart," she wrote in part. "I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again."

Unlike Keough, who followed her grandfather and mother into the entertainment world, Benjamin stayed out of the spotlight. Whenever he appeared with Lisa Marie, Presley fans often pointed out his incredible resemblance to his grandfather. Lisa Marie noticed this herself when she and Benjamin visited the Grand Ole Opry that year. In 2013, Lias Marie told the Huffington Post that Benjamin was interested in the music business, but she was not pushing him. Benjamin did perform in a band with voice actor Greg Cripes, who shared several photos of Benjamin following his death.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.