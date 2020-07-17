Benjamin Keough's Former Bandmate Greg Cipes Shares Rarely Seen Photos of Lisa Marie Presley's Late Son

Those who knew Benjamin Keough, the son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of Elvis Presley, have begun sharing stories and photos featuring the late musician. Keough, who took his own life on Sunday, was a musician like his mother and grandfather before him but stayed out of the spotlight. He was a member of a band with prolific voice actor Greg Cipes, who shared several photos with Keough on Instagram this week.

Keough was found dead in the Presley family's Calabasas, California home. He was 27. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner officially ruled Kreough's death a suicide. "Lisa Marie is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley," Presley's representative said in a statement Sunday. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life." Keough was the son of Presley and her first husband, Danny Keough. The former couple are also parents to actress Riley Keough, 31. Presley is also mother to 11-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley, whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Cipes' photos provide Presley's fans with a rare look at Keough, who did not have a public social media presence. Although Keough signed a record deal in 2009, reportedly worth $5 million, he never recorded an album. "If you got to meet him you knew he was pure love from the moment he arrived on earth in that body! Ben will be missed in that beautiful body beyond words," Cipes wrote on Instagram. "Jah lives!"