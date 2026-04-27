More Details Released After Fatal Crash That Killed ‘The Voice’ Singer Dylan Carter

More details have been released in the fatal car crash that resulted in the death of 24-year-old The Voice contestant Dylan Carter.

Police told TMZ on Monday that a 2026 Tesla sedan was traveling on U.S. Route 21 in South Carolina after 11 p.m. when it veered off the road, striking a pole and fence before rolling over. The driver, confirmed by local NBC affiliate News 2 to be Carter, was the only person in the car. He then reportedly succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

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(Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)

The crash remains under investigation, and police have not released any other details regarding the circumstances surrounding the rollover.

The South Carolina-based singer earned a rare four-chair turn while competing on The Voice Season 24 back in 2023, getting the attention of coaches Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani with his rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Look to You,” which was dedicated to his late mother.



Moncks Corner, S.C., Mayor Thomas Hamilton Jr. confirmed Carter’s death on Facebook, writing, “Our family is heartbroken to hear about the passing of Dylan Carter in a car accident. As a gifted singer, he frequently entertained our community with his performances at Town events. His kindness and charm earned him immense respect, and his absence will be deeply felt.”

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“To the loved ones and acquaintances of Dylan, we offer our sincerest condolences during this difficult period. The Town of Moncks Corner, its Council, and entire staff extend their deepest sympathies,” Hamilton continued. “He was much more to our family than an entertainer he was our friend and we are deeply saddened.”

The Local Voice, a nonprofit that supports women with breast cancer, also paid tribute to Carter, who was a co-founder of the organization and frequently performed at fundraisers.

“Dylan was the heart of what we do,” the organization wrote in a statement on social media. “He believed every voice matters and lived that every day. Through his music, his kindness, and his smile, he brought people together and made everyone feel seen.”

The statement continued, “We are heartbroken, but find comfort knowing he is in heaven with his mother. We are so grateful for Dylan, for the love he gave this community, and for the impact he leaves behind. We will carry his light forward and continue this mission in his honor. Please keep his family in your prayers in the coming weeks as they navigate this tremendous loss.”



