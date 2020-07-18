Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough Breaks Silence on Brother Benjamin's Death

✖

Actress Riley Keough shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Saturday mourning her late brother, Benjamin Keough. Ben passed away on Sunday, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a report by TMZ. His family — including mother Lisa Marie Presley and his sister — are devastated by the loss.

Keough's post on Saturday was long and thoughtful, consisting of eight family photos on Instagram. They highlighted her brother's playful, affectionate side, showing him traveling, laughing and hugging Keough and other family members. In the caption, Keough included a note addressed to Benjamin, beginning: "Mornings are the hardest. I forget you're gone."

Keough went on to describe the "pain that's new to" her in the wake of this loss, conceding: "There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world."

Keough went on to hope that her brother would give her "strength," revealing that the grief of losing him has left a "giant hole" in her heart, and has even left her with difficulty eating. At the same time, she shared some of her hopes for what Benjamin is experiencing beyond life.

"I hope you're cradled in love," she wrote. "I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can't believe you've left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak."

"I hope we meet again," Keough concluded. Within minutes, her post picked up thousands of likes on Instagram, as followers and friends chimed in with well-wishes and condolences in the comment section.

"Sending so much love to you and your family," one fan wrote. Another added: "I am so sorry. This is just so sad. Much love to you and your family." Others responded simply with strings of emojis — various hearts, prayer-hands religious symbols.

Keough is known to fans for some breakout acting roles in recent years, including Mad Max: Fury Road and It Comes at Night. Her brother tended to stay away from the public eye more often, outside of some early work as a singer-songwriter. However, to some followers, both are known primarily as the grandchildren of Elvis Presley.



If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.