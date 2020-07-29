Riley Keough Reveals Collarbone Tribute Tattoo Honoring Late Brother Benjamin

Riley Keough is paying tattoo tribute to her late brother Benjamin Keough , who died by suicide on July 12 at the age of 27. The actress, 32, shared a number of throwback videos and photos on her Instagram Story Tuesday showing some of her favorite memories with her baby brother. Including a giggly video of the siblings cracking up over a "rogue cheeseburger" left in their room and footage of the two climbing a mountain in Kyoto, Japan, Riley also showed off the tattoo she recently got for her brother — his name "Benjamin Storm" in whimsical script on her collarbone. Before his death, Benjamin appears to have gotten a similar tattoo with his sister's name on his own shoulder.

On July 18, Riley penned a heartbreaking tribute to her brother, whom she called her "best friend." Sharing photos of the two together, she continued, "Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me." Adding that there are "no words" for her brother, she wrote, "Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world."

"I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart," she continued. "I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you." The actress concluded that this is what "true heartbreak" is, writing that she hopes the two will be reunited someday.

After Benjamin's death, his mother, Lisa Marie Presley was "beyond devastated," her rep Roger Widynowski told PEOPLE. Lisa Marie shared Benjamin with ex-husband Danny Keough, who is also the father of Riley. "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins [Harper and Finley] and her oldest daughter Riley," Widynowski said. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.