Riley Keough Shares Photos of Brother Benjamin 1 Month After His Death

✖

Riley Keough is honoring brother Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide on July 12 at the age of 27. The daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough took to her Instagram Story Tuesday to share a pair of throwback photos of her younger brother, one showing Benjamin smiling during a day on the water and another of the siblings posing together. "Angel," Keough wrote beside her brother's face.

After Benjamin's death, Lisa Marie's rep told PEOPLE she was "beyond devastated" at the loss of her son. The daughter of Elvis Presley is also mom to 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley, whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood. Keough has been sharing her grief with her Instagram followers, remembering her "best friend" in a July 18 tribute.

"Mornings are the hardest," she wrote alongside family photos. "I forget you're gone. I can't cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that's new to me. You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of," she continued. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world."

(Photo: Riley Keough)

"I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you've left in my heart," Keough added. "I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again."

Benjamin’s friend, musician Brandon Howard, told PEOPLE after his death that the pressure to live up to the Presley family name "absolutely" affected Benjamin's mental health. "That kind of pressure is definitely a part of what happened," he said. "It's a tough thing when you have a lot of pressure with your family and living up to a name and an image. It's a lot of pressure. It's almost like you're pressured into having to be a musician, having to be an actor. It was good for him to go around the world and discover himself and have his own friends. You never know what triggers it. You never know. ... It's so random."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.