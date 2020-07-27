Riley Keough Shares Throwback Videos With Late Brother Benjamin

✖

Riley Keough shared some old videos of herself and her late brother, Benjamin Keough on Instagram on Monday as she works through the mourning process. Benjamin passed away on July 12, leaving his family devastated, including Keough. However, She still has plenty of videos to remember the good days by, judging by her Instagram Story.

Keough's new post included two brief, candid clips of herself and Benjamin spending time together. In the first, the two were lounging side by side on a couch, Benjamin playfully tousling his own hair while Keough grinned and held the camera. In the second one, Keough filmed Benjamin dancing across a living room as upbeat music played. When he realized she was filming, he sheepishly said "stop!" and made as if to take the camera from her.

See the videos here.

Keough did not add any new captions or qualifiers to her post on Monday, making it clear that she was just sharing something special with fans. To many, the actress already said enough about the loss of her brother last week, with an emotional post about him. Keough wrote a long note addressed directly to Benjamin, and posted it in the caption of a series of photos of him.

"Mornings are the hardest. I forget you're gone," Keough wrote. I can't cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me. You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world."

"I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you've left in my heart," Keough continued. "I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you're cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you've left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again."

Benjamin was found dead in his home in Calabasas, California on Sunday, July 12. Authorities say he had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and believe he passed away from suicide. He was 27 years old, and was seen by many fans as the living legacy of his grandfather, Elvis Presley.

Fans have mourned along with Keough and her mother, Lisa Marie Presley over the last few weeks. Many are still flooding Keough's comment sections with heart emojis, and prayers for her to find strength following this unimaginable loss.