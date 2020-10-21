Riley Keough Shares Tribute to Late Brother Benjamin on What Would Have Been His 28th Birthday

✖

Riley Keough has shared a heartfelt tribute to her late brother Benjamin on what would have been his 28th birthday. In a post on Instagram, Keough shared some sweet photos of herself and Benjamin together. "Happy Birthday beautiful angel," she wrote in the post caption.

Benjamin died in July in Calabasas, California. His cause of death was determined to have been from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 27 years old at the time of his death. The manager for his mother, Lisa Marie Presley, issued an initial statement, saying that "she is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley." The statement went on to say that "she adored that boy," and that he "was the love of her life."

In her first comments after her brother's death, Keough wrote in an Instagram post, Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me. You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of."

She then went on to referred to him as "Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world.

Keough continued, "I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again."

In September, Keough shared another post about her late brother, featuring a throwback photo of the two of them. "Two months without you. I would give anything for 1 more minute with you little brother," she wrote in the caption. In one more post, Keough shared a photo of the two when they were just young children. In it, she referred to Benjamin as the "Love of my life."