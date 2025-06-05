Miley Cyrus Shades Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth in Savage Interaction

Miley Cyrus got a little shady while signing an autograph for a fan with the same first name as her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

As the Something Beautiful artist signed a vinyl copy of her new album for a fan, she took the chance to get a little jab in at the Hunger Games actor, addressing her autograph to “the Best Liam,” according to the recipient’s post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Miley writing ‘the Best Liam’ on my vinyl,” the fan wrote in a post Wednesday, sharing a photo of the signed album. The Cyrus supporter also included a photo with the singer at the signing in a subsequent post, captioning it, “me when I’m the best Liam.”

Miley writing “the Best Liam” on my vinyl😭 pic.twitter.com/o0OwVcGLA7 — ۟LIAM (@T0RTERRA) June 4, 2025

Cyrus, 32, and Hemsworth, 35, were together for nearly a decade when they tied the knot in December 2018, shortly after the loss of their Malibu home to the devastating November 2018 wildfires that scorched the California coast.

Less than a year later, the “Midnight Sky” singer announced that she and the Land of Bad actor had separated, with Hemsworth filing for divorce days later, citing irreconcilable differences. By January 2020, the former couple had finalized their divorce.

Three years later, Cyrus opened up about the whirlwind marriage in a TikTok series, saying, “Me and Liam’s commitment to being married, of course came from a place of love first because we had been together for 10 years, but also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could.”

The Hannah Montana alum continued, “The day of the [Glastonbury] show was the day I had decided it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship.”

Cyrus revealed she learned quite a bit from her marriage, despite how it ended. “That was another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first,” she added. “I guess that’s why it’s now so important to me for that not to be the case — that the human comes first.”

That same year, the “Flowers” artist revealed on The Howard Stern Show that she and her ex had a lot of problems behind the scenes of their marriage. “There was too much conflict,” she said, adding, “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”

Cyrus is now dating drummer Maxx Morando, whom she’s been with since 2021, while Hemsworth has been with model Gabriella Brooks since late 2019.