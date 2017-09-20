Miley Cyrus Talks Wedding to Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are going strong after rekindling their relationship in 2016 and resuming their engagement, but according to Cyrus, don’t expect the pair to walk down the aisle anytime soon.

In an interview with The Sun, Cyrus revealed that she doesn’t “envision marriage” with the Australian actor.

“I’m 24. I hope to get to live a little bit more,” the singer explained, via the Daily Mail. “I have too much living to do [before I get married].”

Cyrus added that she’s just enjoying how things are in her life right now, although she wasn’t sure she would reunite with Hemsworth after the pair split in 2013.

“Three years ago, if you’d asked me if I’d be here, this happy with this man, I’d have been stunned,” she said. “I’m just riding this out. In some relationships, you lose yourself by being with someone else. Actually, it made me find myself more. I have no idea what the next three years will bring, but if it’s possible to get even happier, I’ll take it.”

The star added that while she wasn’t sure where her path would lead, she’s glad the two got the time to grow as individuals.

“I didn’t know [we’d get back together],” she explained. “But I had something in my heart, it never felt like it was really over. We kept a great friendship really private. It’s good for people to have that space to grow individually. Otherwise when you’re with someone from 16 until 24, you grow into the same person.”

