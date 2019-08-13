Liam Hemsworth Breaks Silence After Miley Cyrus Split

Unlike his ex-wife, Liam Hemsworth doesn’t want to talk about his breakup from Miley Cyrus, who he was married to for less than eight months until news of their split hit on Friday. The 29-year-old actor stepped out with his brother Chris Hemsworth in Byron Bay, Australia, telling the Daily Mail Australia he wasn’t going to comment.

“You don’t understand what it’s like,” he told the publication. “I don’t want to talk about it, mate.”

The news outlet also published photographs of Hemsworth, who had a stern expression and wore a tan hoodie, black jeans and white sneakers.

He was heading to a frozen yogurt restaurant with his older brother Chris and his children, India, 7, and twins Tristan and Sasha, 5.

The outing came as Cyrus spoke out on social media during her vacation with Kaitlynn Carter, who recently split from husband Brody Jenner after a year of marriage. Cyrus and Carter were photographed cuddling and kissing during their Italian vacation, with Carter sharing several photos with the “Mother’s Daughter” singer over the weekend. Carter captioned one selfie, “Rock the boat, don’t rock the boat baby.”

Jenner, 35, saw the photo and left a flirty comment: “Hot girl summer.”

The next day, Jenner posted a solo shot of himself in Malibu, writing, “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.” His The Hills: New Beginnings co-star, Brandon Lee, poked fun at the situation, commenting, “Let’s round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out,” to which Jenner replied, “Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon.”

Cyrus saw Jenner’s comment and raised him one more, telling him to “Go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer.”

Cyrus was alluding to a part of The Hills reboot where Jenner stormed off from a fight with Carter to spend the night in his car.

Meanwhile, Cyrus has been extremely active on her own Instagram profile, sharing several photos from the Italian Alps with captions that seem to reference her and Hemsworth’s breakup.

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win,” she captioned two photos on Sunday. “Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me ‘ Nature never hurries but it is always on time’…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own.”

She later shared two more photos from the same location, writing, “New day. New adventure.”

In a third post, she appeared to reference her 2009 hit, “The Climb,” writing, “Life’s a climb… but the view is great.”

A representative for Cyrus confirmed her breakup from Hemsworth to multiple outlets on Friday, saying,. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

