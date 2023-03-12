Who Is Miley Cyrus' Boyfriend? Everything We Know About Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus is reportedly head over heels for drummer Maxx Morando. The two were first reportedly dating in December 2021, and have made a few public appearances together this year. Now fans are digging into Morando's personal life, and he's just as talented as the Disney alum. "They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians," a source told E! News.

Morando is not just a drummer. He plays multiple instruments, including the guitar. He showed off his skills in an Instagram Live video in 2020. He currently drums for the band Liily. Before his work with Liily, he was the drummer for the Regrettes from 2015 to 2018.

He's also into fashion. Cyrus told Vogue in September 2022 that helped create one of her festival looks alongside designer Shane Kastl. "This look is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between two of my favorite emerging artists, Maxx Morando and Shane Kastl," she said at the time. "Their collaboration is the perfect example of sustainability becoming the next fashion phase, and it proves that anything can be reinvented, which resonates with me deeply."

Morando is also younger than Cyrus. He's 23, and she's 30.

Cyrus was previously married to Liam Hemsworth. They wed in a private home ceremony in Nashville in 2018, announcing their separation less than a year later in August 2019.

There were reportedly several contributing factors tot he split. Two years before the wedding, they lost everything when their home in Malibu burned down. They also began dating when she was just 16.

There were also private struggles. She later told Howard Stern, as reported by E! News, "There was too much conflict," she said. When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don't get off on drama or fighting."

She dated Kaitlynn Carter for a brief period after the split. Cyrus later dated Australian singer Cody Simpson.