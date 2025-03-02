Miley Cyrus Turns Heads With Oscars 2025 Appearance

Miley Cyrus stunned everyone at this year’s Oscars red carpet with her custom Alexander McQueen dress on Sunday.

It’s yet another in a string of incredible outfits from the “Flowers” singer, who wowed fans at the Golden Globes and at this year’s Grammys.

Videos by PopCulture.com

US singer Miley Cyrus attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

While Cyrus isn’t nominated for any Oscars this year, she’s had a great awards season the last two years after winning in 2024 for Flowers and in 2025 for II MOST WANTED, her collaboration with pop icon Beyoncé.

How to Watch the 2025 Academy Awards

Atmosphere at the 97th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The Oscars are currently airing on ABC, hosted by Conan O’Brien. ABC is available to anyone with the ability to receive over-the-air digital TV signals. The network is typically also available for most cable and satellite customers.

To stream the Oscars, you’ll need Hulu. The ceremony is streaming live on the service and should be available on-demand after the fact.