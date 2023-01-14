Miley Cyrus Vents About Liam Hemsworth Relationship on New Song 'Flowers'

Hell hath no fury. Miley Cyrus takes aim at her failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth in her latest single, "Flowers," which she released hours before his birthday. Cyrus, 30, sings of wanting to stay with the Hunger Games actor, 33, but then decides to leave him because she is happier and better off by herself. "I didn't want to leave you / I didn't wanna lie / Started to cry but then remembered / I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don't understand," she croons. "We were good / We were gold / Kind of dream that can't be sold," Cyrus sings. "We were right / 'Til we weren't / Built a home and watched it burn." With her lyrics, the "Wrecking Ball" singer refers to the multimillion-dollar Malibu home she shared with Hemsworth being destroyed in a 2018 wildfire while also describing their disintegrating relationship.

In the corresponding music video, Cyrus wears a gold outfit and oversized black sunglasses as she dances through the streets of Hollywood. "I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can," she continues to the melody of Bruno Mars' ballad "When I Was Your Man." Following this, she is shown working out in her bra and underwear, symbolizing her ever-increasing strength. In the end, the Hannah Montana star can be seen dancing around a mansion clad in a man's suit with no shirt underneath, hinting that she is happy in her new place without a partner. Just before Hemsworth's 33rd birthday on Jan. 13, the song appeared on YouTube and streaming services.

The two were linked after their first meeting on the set of The Last Song in 2009. Following their secret wedding in December 2018, Cyrus announced the couple separated in August 2019, and Hemsworth filed for divorce within days. By then, Cyrus had moved on and was seen cuddling with Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlyn Carter. At the time, Page Six reported that Hemsworth discovered Miley's separation through social media when her camp released a statement. In March 2022, Cyrus discussed the couple's challenges, calling the relationship a "f- disaster." Even so, the Grammy nominee has had no trouble finding love again. She dated Cody Simpson for 10 months before they split in August 2020. As of April 2022, she is still seeing Lilly drummer Maxx Morando. As of January 2020, Hemsworth started dating Gabriella Brooks just before his divorce from Cyrus was finalized.