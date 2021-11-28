Madonna Names Classic MTV Moment as Most Memorable of Her Career

Madonna has had a number of career highlights over her decades in pop music, but she recently revealed what she thought was one of her most memorable moments. The verified Breatheheavy Instagram account shared a clip of Madonna being asked what she thought was a standout moment in her career. “Kissing Britney Spears onstage,” Madonna replied.

For those who somehow don’t remember, Madonna made headlines during the MTV Video Music Awards in 2003 when she kissed Spears and Christina Aguilera during their performance. The iconic clip also features a cutaway to a stone-faced Justin Timberlake, who had recently broken up with Spears at the time.

Even at 63-years-old, Madonna is still attempting to shock her audience. Instead of posting photos of a decorated table spread, Christmas decorations, or what she and her family ate for Thanksgiving, the “Material Girl” singer posted a string of semi-nude photos on her Instagram the day before Thanksgiving that nearly broke the internet. “Angel watching over Me,” Madonna captioned pictures of herself wearing lingerie, fishnet stockings, and Christian Louboutin heels while lying seductively on a bed. She also posed topless in some of the images.

Madonna later reposted the same photos, explaining that Instagram removed them without her knowledge. “The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed,” she wrote in the caption. “It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby! Can’t a man’s nipple be experienced as erotic ??!! And what about a woman’s ass which is never censored anywhere. Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship…… sexism……ageism and misogyny. Perfectly timed with the lies we have been raised to believe about the pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with the Native American Indians when they landed on Plymouth Rock! God bless America.”