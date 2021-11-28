Netflix Makes Key Change to Britney Spears Conservatorship Documentary

Netflix released a documentary about Britney Spears‘ conservatorship battle, Britney Vs. Spears, on Sept. 28, and since the film’s release, Spears has been officially freed. The official Netflix Twitter account tweeted that they have updated the script at the end of the documentary to reflect this turn of events.

“On September 7th, Jamie Spears formally asked to be removed from his role as conservator and recommended the conservatorship be terminated,” the end screen now reads. ” [Spears’ lawyer Matthew] Rosegart told the filmmakers: ‘Jamie’s abuses revealed in this film corroborate what Britney and I have said in court: Jamie Spears is toxic to the well being of Britney and she deserves to be free.’ On November 12th, the court ruled to terminate the conservatorship, freeing Britney after 13 years. Britney stated on Instagram ‘best day ever.’”

It delights me to share that we have updated the text at the end of Britney vs. Spears pic.twitter.com/n8ovTUCl4Y — Netflix (@netflix) November 23, 2021

Following the news that she would now be able to control her decisions, her life, and her finances, Spears took to Instagram to thank her fans for their ongoing support. “The #FreeBritney movement — you guys rock,” the “Toxic” singer said. “Honestly, my voice was muted and threatened for so long, and I wasn’t able to speak up or say anything… I honestly think you guys saved my life, in a way. 100 percent.” Spears’ conservatorship was put in place in 2008 and saw her father, Jamie Spears, take control of her entire estate.

“I’ve been in the conservatorship for 13 years. That’s a really long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in,” Spears continued in her video, which she said was just a “hint” of what she would say on an upcoming tell-all with Oprah. It’s the “little things” that make the biggest difference, the “Overprotected” artist continued, from having the keys to her car and owning an ATM card, “seeing cash for the first time” and “being able to be independent and feel like a woman.”

Spears continued she hoped her story would “make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system” of conservatorships. “I’m not here to be a victim,” she added. “I lived with victims my whole life as a child, that’s why I got out of my house and I worked for 20 years… I’m here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses.”

In Spears’ caption, she called her conservatorship “demoralizing and degrading,” saying her family members “should all be in jail” for unmentioned “bad things” they did to her over the years, including her “churchgoing mother” Lynne Spears. “I’m used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut … but not this time …” she concluded. “I have NOT FORGOTTEN and I hope they can look up tonight and know EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN !!!!”