Britney Spears Lashes out at Christina Aguilera Over Alleged ‘Silence’ After Awkward Red Carpet Moment

Britney Spears is enjoying the fact that her 13-year conservatorship was finally ended, but she Is also speaking out against those who did not advocate for her when she couldn’t advocate for herself. Spears took to Instagram to drag fellow pop star Christina Aguilera after the “Genie In a Bottle” singer dodged a question about the conservatorship ending while on the red carpet for the Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday. In the video, Aguilera’s manager cuts off the question, saying “No, I’m sorry, we’re not doing that tonight, thank you though, bye!” Aguilera sort of answers as she walks away, saying “I can’t, but I’m happy for her!”

Spears posted the video clip to her Instagram story, writing a passionate note expressing her frustration with Aguilera. “I love and adore everyone who supported me…. But refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!” Spears wrote. “13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I’m the one who went through it!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you… yes I do matter!!!!!”

These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through.



It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. pic.twitter.com/NRhNwcJaD3 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

Aguilera had previously addressed Spears’ conservatorship on Twitter In June of this year, sharing a photo of them together when they were children in the Mickey Mouse Club. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” Aguilera tweeted. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.”

On Wednesday, Spears posted a video to her Instagram thanking her fans for supporting her through the years. “I’ve been in the conservatorship for 13 years. That’s a really long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in,” Spears said in her video, which she said was just a “hint” of what she would say on an upcoming tell-all with Oprah. It’s the “little things” that make the biggest difference, the “Overprotected” artist continued, from having the keys to her car and owning an ATM card, “seeing cash for the first time” and “being able to be independent and feel like a woman.”

Spears continued she hoped her story would “make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system” of conservatorships. “I’m not here to be a victim,” she added. “I lived with victims my whole life as a child, that’s why I got out of my house and I worked for 20 years… I’m here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses.”

In Spears’ caption, she called her conservatorship “demoralizing and degrading,” saying her family members “should all be in jail” for unmentioned “bad things” they did to her over the years, including her “churchgoing mother” Lynne Spears. “I’m used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut … but not this time …” she concluded. “I have NOT FORGOTTEN and I hope they can look up tonight and know EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN !!!!”