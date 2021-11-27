Madonna’s NSFW Photoshoot Confuses Social Media Over Thanksgiving Holiday

Madonna bore it all for Thanksgiving. Instead of posting photos of a decorated table spread, Christmas decorations, or what she and her family ate for Thanksgiving, she posted a photo showing her rear end, and other parts. The “Material Girl” singer posted a string of sexy, semi-nude photos on her Instagram the day before Thanksgiving that nearly broke the internet. “Angel watching over Me,” Madonna, 63, captioned pictures of herself wearing lingerie, fishnet stockings, and Christian Louboutin heels while laying seductively on a bed. She also posed topless in some of the images. She censored one photo with a red heart emoji, showed off her fit and firm booty in others.

Several people commented and expressed their shock, including rapper 50 Cent, whose response was captured by The Shade Room. “Yo this is the funniest s–t!” He captioned a photo of the singer’s buns showing from under a bed. “LOL That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don’t get her old a– up. LMFAO.”

“Instead of doing this ridiculous pictures, do some quality music as you used to do,” one commented on Madonna’s post, per Page Six. “What happened to you?” another person asked in the comments.

Ironically, Madonna later reposted the same photos, explaining that Instagram removed them without her knowledge. She refuses to be censored. Madonna captioned the photo:

“The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed. It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby! Can’t a man’s nipple be experienced as erotic ??!! And what about a woman’s ass which is never censored anywhere. Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship…… sexism……ageism and misogyny. Perfectly timed with the lies we have been raised to believe about the pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with the Native American Indians when they landed on Plymouth Rock! God bless America.”