Britney Spears’ Fiance Sam Asghari Shades Justin Timberlake in New Post

Is Sam Asghari throwing a little shade at fiancée Britney Spears’ ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake? The actor seemed to be throwing a slight jab at the “SexyBack” singer on his Instagram Story Sunday, sharing a screenshot of an article about him thanking his bride-to-be for helping his acting career.

“Bringing sexy back is cool and all,” he wrote on the image. “But bringing (real) back in Hollywood is even sexier.” Asghari’s post ended with a winking tongue-out emoji, indicating it may all be in good fun, but fans were quick to pick up on the reference to Timberlake’s hit 2006 song. The “Cry Me a River” artist and pop queen dated from 1999 to 2002, but their breakup was plagued with rumors that Spears had been unfaithful.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It seems that the two exes have put that behind them, however, with the “Toxic” artist sharing a video in April 2020 of herself dancing to Timberlake’s song “Filthy.” She wrote in the video’s caption, “PS I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius,” she captioned the video via Instagram at the time. “Great song JT !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT’S GOOD !!!!!!” Timberlake responded at the time with the hands-up emoji and crying laughing emoji.

In February 2021, Timberlake officially apologized to Spears for his role in their split and subsequent media frenzy after The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears was released. “I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism,” he shared in a statement at the time. “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from.”

He would then support Spears on social media again in June after her bombshell testimony in court asking to be freed from her conservatorship. “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time,” he tweeted at the time. “Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was … what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. No one should EVER be held against their will … or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for.”