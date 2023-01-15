Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, hours after she was hospitalized. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was 54. Paramedics arrived at her home to respond to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Her cause of death is pending a toxicology report.

Presley's cause of death has not been determined yet. Sources told TMZ Saturday that the autopsy was already completed, but toxicology tests are still being done. It's unclear when the tests will be completed.

Paramedics were dispatched to Presley's Calabasas, California at 10:37 a.m. after they received a call about a woman "in full cardiac arrest," fire department spokesperson Craig Little told the Associated Press. They arrived about six minutes later. Paramedics performed CPR and determined the patient had signs of life" before Presley was taken to a hospital in West Hills, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Presley was reportedly declared brain dead after she was admitted to the hospital, sources told TMZ. Doctors put her in an induced coma and on life support. Her family later signed a "do not resuscitate" order in case she suffered a second cardiac arrest. She later did and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Hours after she was hospitalized, Presley's mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed her daughter's death. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said Thursday evening. "She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known."

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," the Presley family said in another statement Thursday. "They are profoundly grateful for the support, love, and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

Presley died just two days after her final public appearance. She and her mother attended the Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton, where actor Austin Butler won an award for playing the title role in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis. Presley also attended a celebration of her father's birth at Graceland in Memphis on Jan. 6.

In addition to her mother, Presley is also survived by her daughters, actress Riley Keough, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley. Her son Ben Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in July 2020 at 27. Presley will be buried by her son's side at Graceland.

"Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie's kind embrace," Luhrmann wrote on Instagram Friday. "Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley, and Harper. Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love."