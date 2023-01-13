'Elvis' Star Tom Hanks Mourns Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are heartbroken by Lisa Marie Presley's death. The Oscar-winning actor, who starred alongside Austin Butler in the Elvis Presley biopic Elvis as Colonel Tom Parker, paid tribute to Elvis' daughter after the 54-year-old singer-songwriter passed away Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest.

"We are heartbroken over the loss of Lisa Marie Presley," Hanks wrote Thursday on his Instagram account in a joint statement from the A Man Called Otto actor and his wife. "Absolutely broken..." Wilson shared a lengthier message on her own Instagram account, sharing moments from the time she and Hanks spent with Lisa Marie while producing and promoting Elvis together.

"Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight. Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the Elvis movie promotional tour," she began. "Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie. She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad."

Wilson remembered, "She had her gorgeous daughters Finley and Harper with her who made us all laugh. She privately showed us her home, Graceland, and she made it feel like home to us. She was so gracious to us, Austin, Baz [Luhrmann], and guests." Wilson went on to encourage people to "please go listen" to Lisa Marie's music if they hadn't before, praising her "sultry voice," "power and tenderness" in performing.

The Sleepless in Seattle actress concluded, "Our hearts and our prayers go out to Riley, Harper, Finley , Danny @nava_rone and Priscilla. A mother should never have to lose a child. Lisa Marie lost her precious son Benjamin [Keough], Priscilla loses her only daughter. It's too much. Sending love to the family, prayers for peace and strength. Love, Rita and Tom."

Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest, and she died later that night. Priscilla said in a statement after the death of her daughter, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us." Priscilla continued in her statement, "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."