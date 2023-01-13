Lisa Marie Presley Appeared to Struggle at Golden Globes Before Death

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of the King of Rock N' Roll, Elvis Presley, and his ex-wife Priscilla Presley, has died. She was 54. The mother of four and successful singer in her own right suffered cardiac arrest at her home on Jan. 12. A housekeeper found her unresponsive before her ex-husband, Danny Keough, administered CPR until she was revived. Unfortunately, she was placed in a medically induced coma with a temporary pacemaker later in the afternoon. Her mother confirmed the heartbreaking news of her death in a statement to PEOPLE. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she said. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment." Lisa Marie was last seen in public just a few days ago at the 2022 Golden Globes, in which the actor who starred as her father in the musical biopic Elvis took home an award. To many, she did not appear well.

Despite being in good spirits on the red carpet, during an interview with Extra TV, Lisa Marie seemingly had trouble standing. "I'm gonna grab your arm," she told her talent manager, Jerry Schilling. She also appeared thinner in size to some social media users who have learned of her passing.

Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest. Just two days ago, she appeared a bit unsteady on the red carpet at the #GoldenGlobes.



The latest: https://t.co/juXPWBQj4G pic.twitter.com/mxkEp98rSU — ExtraTV (@extratv) January 12, 2023

Born in Memphis, Tennessee on Feb. 1, 1968, exactly nine months after her parents' wedding, Lisa Marie was briefly raised in the area before moving to LA with Priscilla following her parents' 1973 divorce. Elvis died in August 1977, making 9-year-old Lisa Marie the joint heir to his estate. She became the sole heir after their respective deaths in 1979 and 1980, and also inherited Elvis' Graceland residence.

She was married four times: to Danny Keough, Michael Jackson, actor Nicholas Cage, and Michael Lockwood. Her divorce from Lockwood was finalized in 2021.

Her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020. She was open about the devastating loss and her ongoing grief in the years following.