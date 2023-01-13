Lisa Marie Presley Dead: Hollywood Mourns Late Daughter of Elvis Presley

Hollywood is mourning the death of Lisa Marie Presley. Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley and a musician in her own right, died Thursday, Jan. 12 after she was rushed to the hospital earlier in the day for possible cardiac arrest. An exact cause of death has not been disclosed. Presley was 54.

Born in Memphis, Tennessee on Feb. 1, 1968, exactly nine months after her parents' Elvis and Priscilla's wedding, Presley was just 5 years old when her parents divorced. She moved to Los Angeles with her mother following the divorce. She was just 9 when her father died, making her the joint heir to his estate alongside grandfather Vernon Presley and great-grandmother Minnie Mae Hood Presley, later becoming the sole heir following their deaths in 1979 and 1980.

While Presley was well-known as the daughter of the rock icon, she quickly became a star of her own. She released three albums over the course of her recording career – 2003's To Whom It May Concern, which went on to become gold-certified for over 500,000 units sold in the United States, as well as 2005's So What and 2012's Storm & Grace. Her biggest hit single is 2005's "Dirty Laundry." She also recorded "duets" with her late father, "In The Ghetto," "I Love You Because," and "Where No One Stands Alone."

On Thursday, just two days after Presley stepped out for the 2023 Golden Globes, news broke that the 54-year-old was rushed to the hospital. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to PEOPLE that paramedics responded to the 5900 block of Normandy drive in Calabasas to treat a woman in her 50s who was not breathing. CPR was performed when paramedics arrived, and the woman was transferred to a local hospital for "immediate medical care." Presley's mother confirmed later that evening that her "beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," the news sending shockwaves through Hollywood, with many celebrities taking to social media to pay tribute to Presley.