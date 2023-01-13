Lisa Marie Presley Dead: Hollywood Mourns Late Daughter of Elvis Presley
Hollywood is mourning the death of Lisa Marie Presley. Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley and a musician in her own right, died Thursday, Jan. 12 after she was rushed to the hospital earlier in the day for possible cardiac arrest. An exact cause of death has not been disclosed. Presley was 54.
Born in Memphis, Tennessee on Feb. 1, 1968, exactly nine months after her parents' Elvis and Priscilla's wedding, Presley was just 5 years old when her parents divorced. She moved to Los Angeles with her mother following the divorce. She was just 9 when her father died, making her the joint heir to his estate alongside grandfather Vernon Presley and great-grandmother Minnie Mae Hood Presley, later becoming the sole heir following their deaths in 1979 and 1980.
While Presley was well-known as the daughter of the rock icon, she quickly became a star of her own. She released three albums over the course of her recording career – 2003's To Whom It May Concern, which went on to become gold-certified for over 500,000 units sold in the United States, as well as 2005's So What and 2012's Storm & Grace. Her biggest hit single is 2005's "Dirty Laundry." She also recorded "duets" with her late father, "In The Ghetto," "I Love You Because," and "Where No One Stands Alone."
On Thursday, just two days after Presley stepped out for the 2023 Golden Globes, news broke that the 54-year-old was rushed to the hospital. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to PEOPLE that paramedics responded to the 5900 block of Normandy drive in Calabasas to treat a woman in her 50s who was not breathing. CPR was performed when paramedics arrived, and the woman was transferred to a local hospital for "immediate medical care." Presley's mother confirmed later that evening that her "beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," the news sending shockwaves through Hollywood, with many celebrities taking to social media to pay tribute to Presley.
'Heartbroken'
I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley.
Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think.
May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now.
Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/7Sb0DFjbZH— Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) January 13, 2023
"Sad news to hear of [Lisa Marie Presley] passing," Billy Idol tweeted. "She was very loving 2 me, in Memphis in the 90's she gave me a viewing of the private sections of Graceland which was very special. She was very lovely & we performed together at NYFW early 2000's. RIP."
'So sad and shocking'
ANOTHER PERSON I SHARED DEEP EMOTION WITH HAS PASSED AWAY! THIS IS SO SAD & SHOCKING! LISA & I SPENT HRS ON THE PHONE AS SHE WAS DIVORCING MJ, HER SON BEN WAS LIKE A LITTLE BROTHER 2 ME, SO MUCH LOSS, SO MUCH TRAGEDY N THEIR FAMILY, MY ❤️IS W THE PRESLEYS! https://t.co/bWsiJ33lGX— Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) January 13, 2023
"There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow," Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan wrote in tribute. "This would be sorrow and on. more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find [sic] the words to express how sad this truly is."
'I know I'll see you again'
We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. She was an extremely talented Singer/Songwriter and a very welcome presence at the Golden Globes this past Tuesday. May you rest in peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BL8q0cfUAk— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 13, 2023
"Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry," John Travolta wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Presley. "I'll miss you but I know I'll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley."
'The world lost a rare gem today'
Rest in Peace Lisa Marie Presley. #RIPLisaMarie #RIPLisaMariePresley pic.twitter.com/aJauQMEt8m— Classic Rock In Pics (@crockpics) January 13, 2023
"Oh, this one hurts my heart. Lisa Marie, you were one of a kind. Funny as shit, smart as a whip, sensitive, talented, witty, mean, loving, generous, judgmental but always right, loyal, and you adored your children," Pink wrote alongside a throwback photo of herself and Presley. "My heart breaks for you and your beautiful family and your children. The world lost a rare gem today. May your soul rest in peace, friend."
'We've lost another bright star'
So sad that we’ve lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans.— octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 13, 2023
"So sad about Lisa Marie Presley," Jennifer Tilly tweeted. "Oddly I was just at Graceland yesterday and took this picture. The guide was telling us that sometimes she would have dinners in the dining room, and once she had a party for her friends in the plane named after her. Rip sweet soul."
'Utterly devastated'
Dear God, #LisaMariePresley has died; I’m in shock. So beautiful and only 54 years old; I can’t actually comprehend it.— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 13, 2023
"Utterly devastated to learn of the hideously premature death of a surprisingly sweet fierce, generous, talented and painfully vulnerable Lisa Marie Presley," Garbage singer Shirley Ann Manson tweeted. "I will treasure you always in my heart girl. Thank you for your kindness. May you now be granted peace. Sx."
'The emptiness are too hard to bear'
Rest in Peace, Lisa Marie Presley 🖤 pic.twitter.com/dFQoMapjHA— The Beatles (@BeatlesEarth) January 13, 2023
"Every now and then I find myself wishing very hard that there is a hereafter and tonight is one of those times," Nancy Sinatra wrote. "Otherwise the nothingness, the emptiness are too hard to bear."