Lisa Marie Presley Final Resting Place Revealed

Lisa Marie Presley's final resting place has been revealed, after the only daughter of Elvis passed away this week. Deadline reports that Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the iconic home of her late father in Memphis, Tennessee. She will be buried next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency. She died sometime later. No official cause of death has been reported, Presley was 54 at the time of her death. In a statement announcing the terrible news, Presley's mother, Priscilla Presley, wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Sad news 2 hear of #LisaMariePresley passing .. she was very loving 2 me, in Memphis in the 90’s she gave me a viewing of the private sections of Graceland which was very special. She was very lovely & we performed together at NYFW early 2000’s. RIP pic.twitter.com/pdJOKpe1Rd — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) January 13, 2023

Following the tragic news, many have come out to publicly mourn Presley's passing. "Got home late from seeing a show to hear the tragic news about Lisa Marie Presley," tweeted Sean Lennon. "I had only met her a few times briefly. But I have to admit I felt a kinship with her. Not many people know what it's like. I know she was a special person. My heart aches for Priscilla."

"I'm saddened to hear the news of Lisa Marie's passing," added Taryll Jackson, nephew of Presley's late ex-husband Micahel Jackson. "My Uncle would always tell my brothers and I that she often asked about us and to say hello for her. She was always so kind to the three of us. Sending love to her family. RIP."

"I'm heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley," wrote Leah Remini. "Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers."

Finally, legendary singer Tony Orlando offered, "I have no words...only a broken heart! Rest in Peace, beautiful Lisa Marie Presley.Please let us all Pray for Priscilla. She's been through so much. An incredibly beautiful person who has been through oh so much. God Bless her and Family! I believe in the power of praying hands."