How Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Reacted in Court After Being Acquitted on 3 of 5 Counts

Sean “Diddy” Combs shouted out to his family after being found not guilty Wednesday on the most serious charges he faced in his federal case.

“Thank you,” Combs said after the verdict was announced, as per PEOPLE. “Love you mom. I love you, I love you, I love you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Combs later knelt down and bowed his head as if in prayer and also mouthed at his family, “I’m going home,” according to The New York Times. Prior to the verdict being read, the rapper had mouthed, “We got this.”

Combs’ family members reported erupted in applause after the verdict was read, as per PEOPLE, and began chanting “Dream Team” at his attorneys. Teny Geragos, one of Combs’ lead lawyers, was spotted with tears running down her face as she embraced members of her client’s family.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Bad Boy Records founder was found not guilty by a jury of racketeering and sex trafficking, which could have earned him a life sentence in prison. He was, however, convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and still faces the possibility of 10 years in prison for each count.

Combs had originally been charged with sex trafficking as prosecutors accused him of forcing and coercing women, including his exes, Cassie Ventura, and a woman who testified under the name “Jane,” into participating in sexual encounters with male sex workers at his “freak offs” and “hotel nights.”

Following Combs’ conviction, Ventura’s attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, praised his client for having “the courage” to file her initial civil complaint against her ex in November 2023.

“Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution,” Wigdor said in a statement, as per ABC News.

Wigdor continued, “By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice. We must repeat – with no reservation – that we believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 31: Cassie Ventura attends the MobLand Premiere after party at The Twenty-Two on March 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Through the “unquestionable strength” shown by her testimony, Wigdor said Venture “brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion,” concluding, “This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors.”

Judge Arun Subramanian is now tasked with deciding if Combs is to be released on bond prior to his sentencing. Wigdor has written a letter asking the court to deny Combs’ release, arguing that Ventura “believes that Mr. Combs is likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case, including herself, as well as to the community.”