Liam Hemsworth Reportedly Has 'Low Opinion' of Ex Miley Cyrus Amid Revealing Interviews After Cody Simpson Split

Liam Hemsworth reportedly has a "low opinion" of ex-wife Miley Cyrus, a year after the two broke up and amid her recent revealing interview with SiriusXM. Cyrus said their breakup was "traumatic" and has changed her opinion on marriage. Cyrus and Hemsworth dated on-again, off-again for almost a decade before they married in December 2018 and broke up seven months later in August 2019. The divorce was finalized in January.

Hemsworth "kind of has a low opinion of Miley at this point," a source told Us Weekly. "He was really hurt by their split." According to the source, the two have not "talked much" since the divorce. "Liam was hurt by Miley moving on with new love interests shortly after they broke up," the source said, referencing Cyrus' brief relationship with Kaitlynn Carter and her 10-month relationship with singer Cody Simpson.

The Hunger Games star has moved on as well. He briefly dated Maddison Brown in October 2019 and began dating model Gabriella Brooks at the end of last year. He is also seeking support from his family, which includes his older brothers, actors Luke Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth. He has tried to keep as "private as possible" when it comes to his relationship with Cyrus, the source said, adding that it was a "shame" that so much of his time with Cyrus was made public. "He’s a very traditional and good guy and was very hurt by the way specific instances played out in front of the world," the source said.

On Thursday, news of Cyrus and Simpson's breakup surfaced, just before Cyrus released her new single, "Midnight Sky," a song all about independence. To help promote the single, she appeared on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, where she gave a very personal interview. She appeared to hint that she did not care for marriage.

"Not really, I never really cared that much," Cyrus told host Nicole Ryan when asked about marriage. "I am sure that my fans are going to pull up me at 12 saying 'oh I want to have kids' but like I don’t, as a 27-year-old woman that would have a little bit more of a realistic idea of what they want. That has never been kind of my priority." Cyrus said she would consider adopting a child though, considering the state of the world.

Cyrus also described her very public breakup with Cyrus as a "traumatic" experience, especially as it came so soon after her home in Malibu was destroyed by wildfires. "I think one thing that's been really cool about this time that we've all had is, I think originally we all started literally cleaning house," she said of life during the coronavirus pandemic. "And then once you couldn't do that anymore, you had to go into your own self and start cleaning out what you've been holding onto for too long — things that belong to you, and things that don't, and things that no longer serve you."