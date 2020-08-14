Miley Cyrus Reportedly 'Initiated' Breakup With Cody Simpson

✖

Miley Cyrus was reportedly the one who "initiated" the breakup with Australian singer Cody Simpson. The former couple dated for about 10 months before their split was reported on Thursday. Cyrus started dating Simpson after her breakup with Kaitlynn Carter, which followed her brief marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

A source told TMZ the two split "within the last few weeks," although they did make a Tiktok video together in early July. A music source close to Cyrus later told InTouch Weekly the relationship is "over" and Cyris "initiated" the split. "Cody didn’t want the relationship to end, but Miley calls the shots," the source said, later explaining that "nothing major" happened. "She had a lot of fun with Cody, but she decided it was best to go their separate ways and remain friends," the source said.

Simpson, 23, and Cyrus, 27, knew each other for years, with Simpson even once admitting she was his "childhood celebrity crush" in 2012. In April, he told the Sydney Morning Herald his relationship with Cyrus was a "wonderful thing" in his life. "She is creative and inspiring, fiercely independent and encourages me to be my own person, too," Simpson said at the time. "We are both creative individuals who support one another with our work."

Simpson credited Cyrus with inspiring his music and poetry. He wrote the song "Golden Thing" around the time Cyrus was recovering from vocal chord surgery for her and she insisted he record it. "There’s some romance in the poems I have written and yeah, they might be about her," he told the Morning Herald. "It’s inevitable that what happens in my private life comes out in my work."

In that same interview, Simpson said he believes in marriage but has not "thought too much" about it and considered himself too young. "I am far too young to consider it, to be honest," he said. "I just continue to surround myself with positive women who inspire me and teach me new things every day."

On Friday, Cyrus is releasing her latest single, "Midnight Sky," which will be featured on her new album, She Is Miley Cyrus. The record is her first since 2017's Younger Now and will also include her previous singles, "Mother's Daughter" and "Slide Away." Cyrus revealed on Instagram that she directed the "Midnight Sky" video herself. Cyrus also appears in the new episode of Alexandra Cooper's podcast Call Her Daddy, which will be released on Friday.